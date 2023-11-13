Ferris wheel in SF's Golden Gate Park moved to Fisherman's Wharf

The Ferris wheel that called San Francisco's Golden Gate Park home for three years has been moved to a new spot: Fisherman's Wharf.

SkyStar Wheel riders will be treated to unique views of San Francisco Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay Bridge, Alcatraz Island and more.

The wheel will open to the public at 6 p.m. Monday.

A general admission ticket is $18. Seniors 65 years and older and children 12 years and younger can get a ticket for $12. Children two and under ride for free.