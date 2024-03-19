San Francisco mayor looks to extend Sky Star Wheel's lease at Fisherman's Wharf

San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf is known for restaurant workers hawking fresh crab, customers slurping up clam chowder, and plenty of tourists.

And one of the newest attractions to the eclectic mix of attractions on the Wharf seems to have caught the eye and attention of those tourists.

"It's great. We loved being able to see the Golden Gate Bridge and being able to see the whole bay, and it's really pretty up there,” said Katie Canfield, who was visiting from Denver.

At 150 feet tall, the sky wheel not only offers excellent views for people in the gondolas, but it has also become a landmark and photo hotspot.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It was moved there from Golden Gate Park in October ahead of the APEC convention in November and so far, it seems to be a welcomed addition to the waterfront.

Sky Star was supposed to open in March 2020 to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of Golden Gate Park -- an event that was canceled because of the pandemic.

Instead, it opened that October offering an outdoor attraction during the lockdown.

But the lights of the wheel garnered complaints from residents surrounding the park. Which does not seem to be an issue at the wharf.

"They're just stopping by here, taking pictures, taking some videos. Especially at night, after evening, it's really amazing. It really changed the view of this location,” said business owner, Zalhai Amin.

He said he’s happy the city is moving to extend the lease because the summer tourism season is almost here.

He hopes it will help draw more people to this part of the city, which has unfortunately also seen several businesses close since the pandemic.

According to San Francisco Mayor London Breed, the sky wheel has proven to be a popular draw for the wharf.

"It's a great tourist attraction. It's been doing better than it's done after it moved from Golden Gate Park to Pier 39,” said Breed.

According to her office, it's doubled its ridership in the five months since the move, compared to the same time frame when it was at Golden Gate Park.

Her proposal to the board of supervisors would extend the lease on the wharf for 18 months.