Flash flood warning issued in San Francisco

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a flash flood warning in San Francisco until 3:45 p.m.

The weather service warned people to move to higher ground immediately and to avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible in the city Friday afternoon, the weather service said.

