Flash flood warning issued in San Francisco

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a flash flood warning in San Francisco until 3:45 p.m.
The weather service warned people to move to higher ground immediately and to avoid walking or driving through flood waters.
An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible in the city Friday afternoon, the weather service said.
Flash Flood Warning for:— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 22, 2024
San Francisco County
Until 345 PM PST.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. https://t.co/xrGuaUBqvj
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.