Delays at SFO may be due to East Coast weather, not Bay Area rain

The rain started falling across the Bay Area, just in time for the holiday travel crush.

But if you're seeing travel delays Monday, it's not the rain here, but the weather back east, that's likely to blame.

While most passengers at SFO said things went smoothly, some were delayed about an hour or two because of bad weather in places like Boston and New York.

“My flight got delayed about an hour and a half, but I'm going to be flying to Atlanta,” said Ashley Williams of San Francisco, who was with her dog Eva. "I just call and say ‘hey, it's weather, sorry’ … I've got the dog, so we'll get back soon, hopefully.”

Rain came back along the Peninsula too, but people there were glad to see it.

"I enjoy the rain, I like going on walks, and enjoying Bay Area weather, and trust me, after all the drought, I'm over it,” said a resident.