San Francisco

Gas leak, water main break shut down San Francisco streets

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Emergency crews Wednesday morning responded to a gas leak and water main break in San Francisco, according to the city's emergency operations.

The incident shut down the area of Duboce Avenue and Castro Street, where San Francisco firefighters, PG&E personnel and water department crews responded.

Traffic and public transit delays were expected, and commuters should consider alternate routes, according to officials.

At least one resident told NBC Bay Area they were notifed to evacuate their building.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us