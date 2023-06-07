Gas leak, water main break shut down San Francisco streets

Emergency crews Wednesday morning responded to a gas leak and water main break in San Francisco, according to the city's emergency operations.

The incident shut down the area of Duboce Avenue and Castro Street, where San Francisco firefighters, PG&E personnel and water department crews responded.

Traffic and public transit delays were expected, and commuters should consider alternate routes, according to officials.

At least one resident told NBC Bay Area they were notifed to evacuate their building.