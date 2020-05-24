golden gate bridge district

Golden Gate Bridge District Receives $30.2M Grant from CARES Act

The funding will support the district's transit and ferry services during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

By Bay City News

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act included a $30.2 million grant for the Golden Gate Bridge, Transportation District, the U.S. Department of Transportation said Friday.

The funding will support the district's transit and ferry services during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The grant is part of roughly $25 billion in CARES Act grants allocated to public transit agencies across the country.

"This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation's public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them," Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said.

A full list of Federal Transit Administration grants included in the CARES Act can be found at transit.dot.gov/cares-act-apportionments.

