SF Hilton hotel workers reach tentative agreement after months of striking

San Francisco Hilton hotel workers who have been on strike for the past three months have reached a tentative agreement and will vote to ratify it Tuesday, the union announced Monday.

Once ratified, the new contract would mark the final end to strikes at Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton hotels throughout the city that began in the fall.

Marriott workers reached agreements on Thursday, with Hyatt doing the same on Friday. The Hilton agreement is the same as was ratified by striking Hyatt and Marriott workers last week, according to Ted Waechter, spokesperson for the Unite Here Local 2 union, which represents the workers.

The tentative agreement applies to about 900 workers, 650 of which have been on strike for over three months, according to Waechter. The hotels include the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and about 250 workers at Hilton's Parc 55 hotel, who had been prepared to go on strike.

All the deals with hotels include keeping the workers' health plan, wage increases, and protections against understaffing and workload increases.

Many of the 2,500 workers had been striking for about 93 days, picketing daily in Union Square, which is the site of a Hilton and the nearby Grand Hyatt on Stockton Street.

"San Francisco hotel workers are unbreakable," said Lizzy Tapia, President of Unite Here Local 2 on Monday. "Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott workers refused to give up their health care or go backwards - and we proved on the picket line that we're not afraid of a tough fight. As contract talks begin with the city's other full-service hotels in the new year, they should know that this is the new standard they must accept for their own employees."

Hilton was not immediately available for comment.

Unite Here Local 2 represents about 15,000 hotel, airport and food service workers in San Francisco and San Mateo counties and represented the striking hotel workers.