IKEA to open San Francisco store this week

IKEA's new San Francisco location is scheduled to open Wednesday.

The store is located on Market Street near Fifth Street, not far from the Powell Street BART station.

The store will open with three available floors at first and later expand to three more floors, including a co-working space with a food court.

As for ongoing safety concerns downtown, IKEA will employ a team of security guards and loss prevention workers.

