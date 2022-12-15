Janitors Fired by Twitter's Billionaire Owner Elon Musk Demand Their Jobs Back

Janitors who were abruptly fired from Twitter's San Francisco headquarters earlier this month by new billionaire owner Elon Musk are demanding their jobs back.

A group of the workers were holding a news conference and march Thursday, and said San Francisco Mayor London Breed, state Sen. Scott Wiener and Supervisor Ahsha Safaí were expected to join them.

After the news conference, the group of janitors said they will march from City Hall through San Francisco and stop at Twitter’s headquarters to drop off coal for Christmas to underscore their loss of income and health care coverage just before the holidays.

The janitors were locked out of Twitter's headquarters on Dec. 2 and promptly joined other former workers in a picket line outside the building at 1355 Market St.

“Our cleaning contractor at Twitter was told by Twitter that they are cutting the contract,” Olga Miranda, the janitor’s union president, said at the time. “So we have about 48 families out of work. And it just so happens that it's three weeks before Christmas.”