San Francisco

Officials hope Let's Glow SF gives downtown businesses a boost

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A major holiday effort to get people back into a struggling downtown San Francisco is underway.

Let’s Glow SF is billed as the largest projection event in the country and those who were there Friday night, hope the spectacle of six landmark San Francisco buildings will be a way to draw back crowds who once had concerns about patronizing the area.

NBC Bay Area’s Gia Vang has the story in video player above.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Robbie Silver, the executive director of the Downtown San Francisco Partnership, about the city’s December festivities.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us