Lunar New Year Celebrations Roaring Back in San Francisco

It's the year of the tiger, and organizers on San Francisco's annual Lunar New Year celebrations say the festivities are roaring back after a pandemic break last year.

"We really believe that we're going to roar back like the tiger for the entire city and Chinatown," said District 1 San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan.

Everyone in city leadership huddled onto the main stage to help celebrate, with the exception of Mayor London Breen who designated Supervisor Catherine Stephanie as mayor in her absence.

Officials say they want to make sure people celebrate safely, and say "if you're boosted, you've got your vaccines, come on out and enjoy the city," said city administrator Carmen Chu. "Enjoy what we have to offer."

The last two years have not been kind to the city overall, and to Chinatown in particular.

Businesses have closed and the AAPI community has endured waves of violence.

But at this event, there's a glimmer of a return to some kind of normal.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

People are still wearing masks in the crowd, but otherwise, the event felt almost pre-pandemic.

NBC Bay Area asked dragon dancer Devin Hong if he missed the celebration. He said he did.

"Because a lot of people were stuck at home, a lot of gigs getting canceled on us last year," he said.

Hong and everyone else who will be in the parade are hoping crowds will turn out for the return of the Lunar New Year parade on Feb. 19.

IN SAN FRANCISCO - SERGIO QUINTANA - NBC BAY AREA NEWS.

{**PKG ENDS**}

[==PKG ENDS==]