Lunar New Year, Pride Parade Returning to San Francisco

Some major events are returning to San Francisco, including the Lunar New Year Parade and Pride.

Organizers are happy to hold events or parades again and believe it could be an emotional return for some.

“It's just the general consensus that the way things look at this moment that we’re going to be out on Market Street,” said Suzanne Ford.

After the pandemic canceled big in-person events, the LGBTQ+ pride celebration and parade plans to return in June.

Ford is interim executive director of San Francisco Pride and said bringing visibility to the community is important.

“I think it's going to be one of the emotional outpourings you’ve ever seen in the city of San Francisco,” said Ford. “I really think people have a deep hunger to be together on pride weekend.”

They’re working to safely shape the celebration.

“We will be working with the city and we will make sure that our community is safe and we’re working hand in hand with any city guidelines that they issue,” said Ford.

Lunar New Year celebrations are underway too. The parade will once again wind its way through the streets this weekend in San Francisco.

It’s happening as the omicron surge fades and after indoor mask rules have eased.

The St. Patrick's Day parade also plans to return and so does Off The Grid’s weekly Fort Mason Food Truck Market.

“It signals to me that we’re getting through this pandemic because of our vaccination rates we are not seeing the number of fatalities that we have in the past and we’re definitely in a better place,” said Mayor London Breed. “I'm really excited about what this means for San Francisco.”

But does that mean the city can stay the course?

“Well I hope so and the more people that get vaccinated and boosted will help to put us in a situation that would ease even more restrictions I think for now I think we’re doing pretty good it doesn’t mean we won't see another surge or more challenges in the future,” said Breed.

Meantime, plans for celebrations and some normalcy are moving ahead.