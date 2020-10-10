Major Crash in SF Causes Closure of Hwy. 101, I-80 Connector

A major crash on Highway 101 at the 10th Street onramp in San Francisco has caused the closure of the westbound Highway 80 connector and the 10th Street onramp, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday night.

Officials said that a driver was ejected onto the street and a car was suspended 40 feet between the onramps, casting debris across the roadway.

The driver was seen getting out of the car and walking down the onramp, the CHP said.

The connector ramp remains closed as Caltrans works to fix the roadway and guardrail.

The CHP said it appears the driver took the turn too fast.

Officials are advising motorists to take the 9th Street Civic Center exit to go toward the Mission or downtown.