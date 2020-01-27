Mayor London Breed, City Officials Prepare for Potential Coronavirus Impact

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and city officials will gather Monday to discuss preparation efforts for potential coronavirus impact in the city.

Officials from the Department of Emergency Management, Department of Public Health and San Francisco International Airport will hold a press conference at noon.

As of Saturday, 1,975 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported, resulting in 56 deaths. The figures reported cover the previous 24 hours and mark an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases.