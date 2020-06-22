More SF Businesses Tentatively Set to Reopen Next Monday

After several San Francisco types of businesses like retail shops and restaurants with outdoor dining reopened last week, San Francisco's next phase of reopening has tentatively been moved up ahead of schedule and will take effect next week, Mayor London Breed announced Monday.

The city's next phase of reopening, Phase 2c, will now occur next Monday and will see the reopening of businesses like barber shops, hair salons, tattoo shops, zoos, museums, outdoor bars and outdoor swimming. Phase 2c was initially slated to start on July 15.

The new date is contingent upon the California Department of Public Health approving the city's request for variance, which seeks exceptions for land use requirements, and as long as the city is meeting its health indicators.

"Thanks to San Franciscans' efforts to follow health requirements, wear face coverings, and practice social distancing, our COVID-19 health indicators are in a good place and we can continue reopening our city," Breed said in a statement. "We know a lot of businesses and residents are struggling financially and this next step will help get more San Franciscans back to work while still balancing safety."

"We will continue to closely monitor those indicators in San Francisco as we partner with City and community leaders on careful reopening. We expect COVID-19 cases to increase as we reopen. To keep that increase manageable and sustain our commitment to protecting the people most vulnerable to the virus, everyone in San Francisco must continue to take the precautions that save lives," the city's Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said.

As businesses reopen, San Franciscans are still being reminded that face coverings outside are required for anyone over 12 years old, unless they are driving in a car or outside and at least 30 feet from another person. Additionally, other precautions like social distancing, regular handwashing and frequent cleaning are also encouraged.

City officials have said the city's health indicators are an important tool to track the level of COVID-19 in the community and the ability of the city's health care system to care for patients. The city's health indicators and other information about COVID-19 can be found at https://datasf.org/covid19.