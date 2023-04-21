Gov. Newsom Announces New Partnership to Combat Fentanyl Crisis in San Francisco

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday a new plan involving the California National Guard and other agencies to combat the fentanyl crisis in San Francisco.

There’s now an agreement between the California Highway Patrol, California National Guard, San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco District Attorney to work together to fight the ongoing crisis.

The collaboration between all four agencies will focus on “dismantling fentanyl trafficking and disrupting the supply of the deadly drug in the city by holding the operators of large-scale drug trafficking operations accountable.”

“We’re taking action,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. Through this new collaborative partnership, we are providing more law enforcement resources and personnel to crack down on crime linked to the fentanyl crisis, holding the poison peddlers accountable, and increasing law enforcement presence to improve public safety and public confidence in San Francisco.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.