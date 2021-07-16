San Francisco

Officials Kill SF Coyote That Charged at Toddlers on 5 Occasions

According to Animal Care and Control, people had consistently fed the coyote -- an act that is illegal and could lead to fines or jail time -- so it lost its natural fear of humans

By Bay City News

A coyote reported to have charged at toddlers on five different occasions in the area of the San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park was killed Friday by federal wildlife officials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service was called in after San Francisco Animal Care and Control and Recreation and Park Department employees expressed concerns about the coyote's behavior, and the federal officials decided to act after determining the animal had become a threat to public safety.

"It saddens us that this outcome was 100% caused by humans feeding and befriending this animal," San Francisco Animal Care and Control executive director Virginia Donohue said. "We implore people to stop feeding wild animals."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

San FranciscoGolden Gate Parkcoyote

San FranciscoGolden Gate Parkcoyote
