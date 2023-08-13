‘Fun-filled weekend': Spectators enjoy last day of Outside Lands in San Francisco

Sunday marked the third and final day of Outside Lands in San Francisco and people got exactly what they were hoping for -- music, food and good vibes.

“I been going to a lot of concerts recently, I just got a big girl job and thought I might as well enjoy my life I’m really excited for Odessa,” said Aimee Spratt of Sonoma County.

“I'm looking forward to just like the general atmosphere but also for Megan Thee Stallion,” said Joey Marcacci of Palo Alto.

The music, the food, the vibes were just what they were looking for.

But this year there was one twist -- organizers had to shut down the SOMA tent, a dance venue, Friday night. Witnesses said the stage partially collapsed.

In a post, Outside Lands said that for the safety of our festival audience it would close for the remainder of the day. It reopened Saturday, only to be closed again.

“I heard about it yesterday. Hopefully it's all good to stopping by today,” said Ruth Greenfield of San Francisco.

“So we were sad, same thing happened day one and we couldn’t get in until cuz the line was too long and we came here today it's closed down,” said Aria Deshpande of San Francisco.

On Sunday, Outside Lands announced the Soma tent would return as an outdoor dance party. In a statement, organizers added, “Our highest priority is the safety of our fans, artists and staff. We appreciate everyone's patience as we address a flooring issue.”

Meanwhile, all the food, music and food options were just what people were hoping for.

“It's like a fun-filled weekend, we get to meet a lot of people and teach them about Jamaican food,” said Shani Jones of Peaches Patties, who participated for the fifth year. “It’s important for us to have visibility and just letting people know there is different types of food out here.