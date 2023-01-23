San Francisco

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Car in San Francisco

By Bay City News

File image of San Francisco police cars.
NBC Bay Area

A pedestrian died early Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle about a block from San Francisco's Jefferson Square Park.

Police officers were called to the intersection of Franklin and Eddy streets at about 5:40 a.m. and found the victim suffering from unspecified injuries, according to San Francisco Police Department officials.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, died at the scene despite the efforts of officers and medics, police said.

The driver, who is not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information can contact the police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us