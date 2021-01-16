PG&E to Pay Up to $190M to Settle Lawsuit Over Cleanup at SF Marina Small Aircraft Harbor

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced Friday PG&E has agreed to pay the city up to $190 to settle a legal battle that has lasted two decades over cleanup at the Marina Small Craft Harbor.

The city first sued PG&E back in 2001 over pollution coming from the utility's former coal gasification plants near the harbor after chemical compounds were discovered in the subsurface soils and sediments at the East Harbor.

"I'm pleased that PG&E is finally doing the right thing in this instance and paying to clean up its pollution," Herrera said in a statement. "It's unfortunate we had to take them to court and then negotiate for years to get this outcome. But at the end of the day, this settlement is going to benefit not only the residents of this area, but all San Franciscans by increasing opportunities for waterfront recreation."

According to Herrera, once the cleanup process at the harbor is completed, the city's Recreation and Park Department will move forward with plans to improve the harbor, including replacing failing docks in the East Harbor and increasing recreational access to the waterfront.

"The cleanup of the East Harbor site will restore habitat, improve public access to the Bay, expand recreational opportunities and improve the long-term viability of our marina," Rec and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg said. "I appreciate PG&E's commitment to this settlement, which will give San Francisco a clean, healthy waterfront for us all to enjoy."

Under the settlement, PG&E will pay between $160 and $190 million to cover the cost of the improvement project, Herrera said.

Before being finalized, the settlement requires a review by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Commission, with final approval by the Board of Supervisors.