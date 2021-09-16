Photo Shows Mayor Breed Maskless at a San Francisco Nightclub

A night out on the town for San Francisco Mayor London Breed is raising some questions about the city’s ongoing mask mandate.

At least one local business owner says pictures of the mayor celebrating maskless at a local nightclub is reason enough to ask why the mandate is still needed.

It’s something we’ve seen before. Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced criticism over a hair appointment in the city during the lockdown last year and Governor Gavin Newsom's dinner at The French Laundry caused controversy after he ordered tough restrictions across the state.

Now, Breed is under the microscope.

A photo posted, and later taken down, from the Black Cat Nightclub's Instagram page shows a smiling Breed celebrating with friends Wednesday night.

The problem is, she’s clearly not wearing a mask as stated by the city’s rules she put into place.

There are a few cocktails on the table, but nobody appears to be actively drinking them – which would be a moment when it’s OK to remove your mask.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Beed spent the night dancing, singing along and posing for pictures maskless.

“She's been very clear that everybody needs to do their part, we're not out of the woods.

San Francisco's rules have been very restrictive, and I don't see her playing her part in that photo,” said Danielle Rabkin, Crossfit Golden Gate Gym Owner.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the mayor’s press office for comment but have not heard back.

She did tell a Chronicle reporter Thursday night that she gets tested often and everyone had to show proof of vaccination to get in, which made her feel safe.

In early August, she emphasized the need for the city to bring back its indoor mask mandate.

“We don't want to shut down this city or this country down any longer than we have to. Our economy and our livelihood, and our kids going back to school, and everything in between depends on it,” she said.

In a news release about the mandate, the mayor's office clearly spelled out the rules stating, "The orders require all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings, with limited exceptions."

Among those exceptions are actively eating or drinking in a club, bar or restaurant -- so the photo - touched a nerve for Rabkin.

“She clearly feels like it's fine and safe to remove her mask then let that be the rule for everybody,” said the gym owner. “You're not impervious to COVID any more than I am, so let the rules for you be the same as the rules for me."

Rabkin said her customers have had to deal with the mandate for more than a month now. Her biggest frustration is a lack of information about when the mandate will be lifted, especially since San Francisco has a very high vaccination rate.