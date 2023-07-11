Wildly popular pickleball a growing trend in the Bay Area

Some thought it was a fad, but it's here to stay: Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, and the Bay Area is joining the fray.

The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco is the newest venue in the city for indoor pickleball, but players are continuing to pressure San Francisco to keep up with the demand.

One pickleball player at the palace on Tuesday told NBC Bay Area there are a lot more courts in Southern California and said, "SF, get your act together."

It seems the city is heeding those calls one court at a time.

The sport has grown in San Francisco: In 2018, there were 12 pickleball courts; today, with the addition of the three indoor courts at the Palace of Fine Arts, the city now has 67.

That number is expected to rise to at least 75 by the end of the year.

Pickleball has been around for decades, but it exploded in popularity during the pandemic. Now the demand for open court space is very high.

The San Francisco Rec and Park Department is addressing that demand with additional courts throughout the city. It even offers free 90-minute sessions 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday-Sunday, with signups on its website.

A couple of reasons why pickelball is popular is players from all age groups can play; all socioeconomic groups are able to play since it has a low cost barrier; it provides a good physical workout; and it offers a social aspect -- the potential for new friendships.

For one mother-daughter tandem in San Francisco, it has been a nice bonding experience.

"Our whole family plays," Grace Kwan said. "Our son is in New York. He plays at Central Park, and our youngest is in SoCal."

Bethany Kwan added: "I don't have a lot of hand-eye coordination, but I still feel kind of adequate when I play, and I think people who play are generally pretty friendly."

While some pickleball courts are open play, meaning you can just show up and play with people you just met, courts at the Palace of Fine Arts are reservation only.

Later this month, the pros take over Oracle Park for a pickleball tournament on July 21.