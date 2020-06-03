Police Arrest About 20 People for Violating San Francisco Curfew

About 20 people were arrested in San Francisco late Tuesday night for violating the city's curfew, police said at 10:10 p.m.

The arrests were made at 850 Bryant St., which is the location of the Hall of Justice, after the protesters apparently marched from the area of Seventh and Market streets.

A police spokesman said he was not aware of any other arrests during Tuesday's demonstrations in the city.

Demonstrations have been taking place all over the Bay Area and nation over the past few days over the custody death of George Floyd. Floyd, who was black, died when a white Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for an extended period of time during an arrest.

Other protests Tuesday have taken place in Santa Rosa, Vallejo and Oakland. A protest is planned for Wednesday in San Ramon, according to police in that city.