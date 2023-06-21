2 people injured after police patrol car hits building in San Francisco

Two people were injured when a San Francisco police patrol vehicle crashed into a building in the city's Mission District on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following the collision, which happened about 5:10 p.m. at the corner of 22nd and Valencia streets, near the Mission Campus of City College of San Francisco.

Officers had been patrolling in the 2600 block of Mission Street when they spotted a car that was possibly involved in a violent crime, according to a release from San Francisco police.

While traveling through the intersection of 22nd and Valencia, the police vehicle hit a building on the southwest corner.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The officers weren't injured, and the suspect's car hasn't been found.

The wreck is under investigation, police said.