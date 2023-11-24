Police presence strong at San Francisco's Union Square this Black Friday

Union Square in San Francisco has been a traditional spot for visitors to go for Black Friday shopping, the ice rink and have a holiday experience in the city.

But this year, shoppers may notice a greater law enforcement presence.

“We’re out there it's us out here in uniform in Union Square or our plain clothes officers around the city,” said Sargeant Kathryn Winters with the San Francisco Police Department. “We just really want to send a message if you're coming to San Francisco to steal things or victimize people we’re out here and we’re ready to catch you.”

Leading into the holiday season, the city highlighted the safe shopper initiative to enhance public safety. Earlier this year, the city received a $17 million grant to combat organized retail theft.

There have been smash-and-grab thefts in the shopping district and the area has also seen its share of store closures.

But some said they came for a touch of the holidays, decorations or ice skating.