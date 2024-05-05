San Jose celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a pair of parades, festivals

People across the Bay Area commemorated Cinco de Mayo on Sunday, marking Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

In San Jose, the festivities kicked off in the morning with a parade starting at city hall. Its route ended at Cesar Chavez Plaza for an all-day festival.

“Cinco de Mayo has always been something we performed in,” said San Jose resident Martha Montufar. “It’s part of our heritage. And it’s great to see it back in San Jose.”

The downtown was alive with colorfully-outfitted dancers, music and low-riders. Among them was NBC Bay Area’s Storm Ranger.

Over on San Jose’s eastside, NBC Bay Area/Telemundo 48’s float was one of dozens rolling down the streets in another parade. People lined the route from the Mexican Heritage Plaza to Emma Prusch Farm Park, where another festival featured music, folklorico dancers and lots of food.

There was also a huge showing from more than 70 local car clubs rolling out in hundreds of lowriders.

“This is amazing to have the lowrider community come together, finally legalizing cruising,” said San Jose resident David Laredo.

NBC Bay Area’s own Damian Trujillo and his family even went for a ride in one of the cars as part of the festivities.

“The fact that the city is able to host two large parades and festivals in one city,” Trujillo said, “It shows the quality and value of this community and how big this population is.”