Property Tax Deadline Extended, City Hall to Reopen for Payments

The property tax deadline for San Francisco residents has been extended to May 15 and City Hall, which has been closed to the public per the stay-home order, will reopen for in-person payments for three days.

The new deadline for San Francisco residents is the second and final extension, according to the office of Treasurer Jose Cisneros.

Last month, Cisneros announced the deadline had been moved from the original date of April 10 to May 4 in order to alleviate financial burdens for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The new May 15 deadline reflects the extension of the city's stay home order - extended through at least May 31.

"Our community has been hit hard financially and I'm proud of our efforts to lessen the burden on San Francisco taxpayers," Cisneros said in a statement. "I will continue to do everything within my power to support San Franciscans during this difficult time."

"We recognize property owners are struggling and we are working with the Office of the Treasurer and Tax Collector to ensure that additional customer service and support are offered," Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee said.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved reopening City Hall between May 13 and May 15, only for people making in-person cash-only payments. On both May 13 and 14, City Hall will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., then on May 15 City Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People making in-person payments are required to bring their own face covering and should be prepared to wait outside in line, with proper social distancing being practiced.

Taxpayers can also still make their payments online or by mail. San Francisco and San Mateo counties were the only California counties to extend the property tax deadline this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Francisco taxpayers who can't meet the May 15 deadline because they've been impacted by COVID-19 can apply for penalty waivers after May 15.