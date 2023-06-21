Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes shot at San Francisco

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used his recent visit to Northern California to take a shot at San Francisco and its leaders.

He posted an ad on Twitter showing himself standing in what he calls the "once great city" and blasting liberal policies that he claims have now ruined it.

The video appears to show DeSantis standing at Geary and Hyde streets with a pile of trash in the background. It's unclear exactly when the video was filmed.

"You look around, the city is not vibrant anymore," DeSantis says. "It's really collapsed because of leftist policies."

Leadership matters. Cities like San Francisco that have embraced leftist policies have destroyed the quality of life of their citizens and sparked an exodus of productive people to greener pastures. We need to restore sanity across this country. pic.twitter.com/LF86omZ1e6 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 20, 2023

In responding to the ad, San Francisco Mayor London Breed noted the efforts of President Joe Biden and partnerships with state and federal officials to clean up the problems, adding that the latest effort to crack down on the city's issues has netted nearly 400 arrests for open air drug dealing and led to the seizure of 61 kilograms of fentanyl.

"We need to focus on all the great things that we're trying to do to combat this problem because that's the hard part," Breed said.

NBC Bay Area political analyst Larry Gerston said the ad is political strategy.

"He thinks it's going to attract some attention to him, first of all," Gerston said. "He’s hoping, as long as he's there, that it will also raise him money. He has good reasons to hope for both."