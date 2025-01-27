‘I retired': Famous Sam Wo Restaurant shutters after 115 years

San Francisco's famous Sam Wo Restaurant has closed its doors after a 115-year stint.

People from across the Bay Area lined up for a chance to eat their favorite dishes one last time before owner and head chef David Ho closed the restaurant on Sunday evening.

Ho after running the place for nearly 45 years after taking over in 1986. He has worked more than 10 hours a day, six days a week.

"I retired," Ho said, laughing.

Pictures and memories are everywhere on the walls of customers, community and celebrities like Actor Ken Jeong, Chef Martin Yan and Conan O’Brien. Sam Wo is also home to San Francisco’s “rudest waiter”, Edsel.

Sam Wo has spanned generations and it brings up a lot of nostalgia for customers. Everyone has a story to tell or a favorite food they come here for.

"If you had to name one item on the menu, 10 out of 10 people would d say the rolls, the Chai sui rolls," said Michelle Veneracion, a customer.

One of the restaurant's most famous menu items was the barbeque pork rice rolls. Ho would roll each of them by hand.

Last year, the restaurant's owners tried to find a new chef to run the restaurant and a buyer. However, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Co-owners said they are still looking for another ched and negotiating with potential offers. But, it's unsure if Sam Wo will ever reopen.

If it does, many said, it will be different than what it has been for the past century.