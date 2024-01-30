San Francisco

Inside San Francisco's Cameron House, celebrating 150 years in community

A look at its rich history, dark past and what’s next in the future

By Christine Ni, Gia Vang, Michael Horn and Alex Bozovic

It’s a big milestone year for San Francisco Chinatown’s Cameron House. The nonprofit organization has served low income residents and families since 1847.

Founded by the Presbyterian Church, the home’s history started with Donaldina Cameron and a group of white church ladies who risked it all to save young women and girls from sex trafficking.

History says those women were hidden in a tunnel. We go inside that tunnel and see some of the writings of Donaldina Cameron that date back more than 100 years ago.

Rev. Norman Fong, a Chinatown kid, started going to Cameron House as a first grader. Later, he would become a young pastor and minister. He says, “That’s a courageous history. First Asian women’s shelter and kids shelter for those being trafficked."

Cameron House is hosting several events to celebrate it’s 150th anniversary, starting with a panel discussion on the history. People can get a building tour, including a look inside the escape tunnels. You can find that information at cameronhouse.org.

