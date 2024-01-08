Dozens gather inside San Francisco City Hall calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Calls for a ceasefire to the war in Gaza continued Monday morning inside San Francisco City Hall where dozens gathered to put pressure on local officials ahead of a vote Tuesday evening.

The city’s rules committee will vote on whether or not the board of supervisors will go to a vote to pass the resolution.

Before the hearing began, there were rallying cries to stop the war echoed throughout the rotunda.

Various community groups, led by local health care workers, dressed in their scrubs with statements on the war written on them, in protest against the ongoing war.

They read the names of some 300 health care workers and professionals that have died during the war, all while chants to end the war continued.

The resolution was first introduced in early December and drew support from hundreds of community members.

It was considered to be one the largest public turnouts for a supervisors meeting.

The resolution, although symbolic, means a great deal to the communities that have come in its support.

“We are hoping that this kind of resolution puts more pressure on our elected officials, our government agencies and congressional reps and press who have the ability to stop this,” said health care worker Maisa Morrar.

It is expected that the resolution will pass the committee level and will be up for a vote Tuesday with the board of supervisors.