Newly-planted trees damaged in San Jose

Recently, San Jose city leaders helped plant nearly 30 trees in the Calle Willow neighborhood.

The trees were planted on May 8, after hearing from businesses that more shade was needed along the sidewalks on Calle Willow.

They city was hoping the trees would bring more business to their stores. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan even helped plant them.

But the newly-planted trees only lasted about a week before a man decided to damage 26 of the 29 trees. According to police, the man who damaged the trees is in custody.

Cornelio Espinoza told NBC Bay Area that he saw the man do it, describing him as "quiet and reserved." Espinoza saw him cut one of the trees and asked him why he was doing it. He added the man didn’t respond.

The next day, Espinoza told saw just how much damage was done. The trees now have to be repaired.

San Jose city officials said Thursday that changes are coming to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.

“Now, that we know there are folks that want to harm our environment. So we are making sure the trees are wired,” said San Jose councilmember Omar Torres. “Barbed wire or a chicken wire. So that it allows the trees to still grow but it prevents folks from grabbing and creating damage to the tree.”

One business owner in the Calle Willow area said she has noticed an uptick in crime. She said her business has been robbed at least twice.

Meanwhile, Torres said crime is top of mind.

“We have a newly formed business association and they’re holding us accountable,” he said.

