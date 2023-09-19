San Francisco Deputy Sheriff's Association says it was blindsided by budget cuts

The San Francisco Deputy Sheriff’s Association is accusing Mayor London Breed of silently defunding the department.

The sheriff’s association says it learned during a recent labor management meeting that the city had made cuts to the sheriff’s budget, including to critical equipment items, such as body cameras, tasers and ammunition.

When asked why, the city reportedly told them they were broke.

The association says sheriff’s deputies work just as hard as police and they all have the same goal.

“We want to be part of the solution, but time and time again, the mayor seems to block the sheriff from doing that. And this is another example. She’s cut the funding for those items and it almost seems like silent defunding, you know? For us and we’re trying to help,” said Ken Lomba, president of the San Francisco Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

The sheriff’s association says it plans to go back and ask for supplemental funding in October.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the mayor’s office for comment, but has not yet heard back.