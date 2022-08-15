SF Police Offer Reward for Information on Suspects in Double Homicide From April

The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward in an effort to solve a double homicide from April in Alice Chalmers Playground.

On April 3, at about 4:40 p.m., officers from the department's Ingleside Station were sent to the playground in the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue to investigate a shooting.

They found four men with gunshot wounds, two of whom -- Kieran Carlson and Brandon Alexander Cheese -- later died in the hospital, police said.

All the victims were in their early 20s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No suspect description is available but police are looking for a 2018 to 2022 Honda Accord they believe might be connected to the homicides.

The reward is "for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction" of the suspect or suspects, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Nico Discenza at (415) 553-9069 during business hours, by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411 and beginning the text message with SFPD.