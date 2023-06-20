San Francisco Fire Department K-9 unit awarded national grant

The San Francisco Fire Department received an honorable mention in the national Aftermath K-9 Grant competition awarded by Aftermath Services, a biohazard and crime scene cleanup company.

The award comes with a $250 check the department says it will use to buy food, toys, equipment, and training for its canine first responders.

Fire officials said they competed against hundreds of law enforcement agencies around the country for the grants, which range from $250 “Honorable Mention” awards up to the $1,000 “K-9 Valor” award.

In a press release, Aftermath Services said it awarded $15,000 in grants this year. The company says it has distributed over $200,000 since 2012.

According to its website, the San Francisco Fire Department K-9 unit has seven canines. Four provide search and rescue services, along with participating in a statewide task force that helps federal agencies respond to disasters and terrorism events. The agency also has two canines trained to provide emotional support for department staff. Additionally, the department has one canine trained in detection and tracking, which helps locate people lost in rural settings.

Fire officials praised the K-9s for their efforts to save lives.