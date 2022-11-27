San Francisco

SF Chosen to Host International Trade Conference

The economic cooperation conference, known by its acronym APEC, brings together world leaders and governmental officials to coordinate on economic matters related to the Asia-Pacific economic region

By Bay City News

San Francisco

San Francisco will host the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Summit next November, according to a news release from San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

The announcement was made earlier this month at this year's gathering location in Bangkok, Thailand.

The economic cooperation conference, known by its acronym APEC, brings together world leaders and governmental officials to coordinate on economic matters related to the Asia-Pacific economic region.

The summit was founded in 1989 and is currently comprised of 21-member economies that seek to cooperate on free trade.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Breed celebrated the decision and said it would boost the city's economy.

"Our economic recovery is ongoing, but our footprint is strong with over 34,000 hotel rooms, a newly renovated Moscone Center, iconic sites and cultural experiences, and a world-class culinary scene. This is an exciting opportunity for our City, its residents, workers, and visitors."

The conference could bring thousands of visitors to the city and inject an additional $36.5 million into the local economy, according to estimates from Breed's office.

Local

Rob Bonta 1 hour ago

State Attorney General Rob Bonta Urges Apple to Protect Reproductive Health Data

news 9 hours ago

On the Job: What It Takes to Earn $70,000 a Year as a Water Operator in California

The last time the summit was held in the U.S. was in 2011.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us