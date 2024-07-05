Producer of San Francisco's July Fourth fireworks show makes bold promise

The producer behind San Francisco's July Fourth fireworks show promises "perfection" this year.

"From a fireworks person’s standpoint, you’ll see some fireworks perfection tonight," Pyro Spectaculars by Souza show producer Pat Dyas said.

Technicians will be firing off mortars from one barge near Aquatic Park and another off Pier 39.

Dyas said some new world-class and vibrant additions from Italy and locations around the globe will make Thursday's show better than any show in the past.

"We’ve brought on some new manufacturers from the Asian market that produce extremely high-quality product," Dyas said.