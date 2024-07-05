San Francisco

Producer of San Francisco's July Fourth fireworks show makes bold promise

By Thom Jensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

The producer behind San Francisco's July Fourth fireworks show promises "perfection" this year.

"From a fireworks person’s standpoint, you’ll see some fireworks perfection tonight," Pyro Spectaculars by Souza show producer Pat Dyas said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Technicians will be firing off mortars from one barge near Aquatic Park and another off Pier 39.

Dyas said some new world-class and vibrant additions from Italy and locations around the globe will make Thursday's show better than any show in the past.

"We’ve brought on some new manufacturers from the Asian market that produce extremely high-quality product," Dyas said.

Fourth of July 9 hours ago

How to keep dogs, other pets safe during Fourth of July fireworks

California Jul 3

Cal Fire will have zero tolerance for illegal use of fireworks amid high fire risk

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoFourth of July
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us