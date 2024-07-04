How to keep dogs, other pets safe during Fourth of July fireworks

Dog owners know it all too well: Fireworks scare the bejeezus out of their furry friends.

In fact, all pets do not take well to loud, booming fireworks if they are happening within earshot. So, the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA has provided some tips for pet owners to help keep their animals safe and secure on the Fourth of July.

"Dogs can panic and break through fences and gates," PHS/SPCA spokesperson Colleen Crowley says. "Lost dogs that make their way to us around this time often arrive scared and sometimes with minor injuries such as cuts on their paws. Some simple tips can help prevent this from happening."

Crowley and her collegues offer up the following advice to keep pets safe on and around the Fourth of July:

Don’t take pets to fireworks displays.

While at home, keep pets inside a room in the house and make sure blinds or drapes are drawn. Leave a TV, radio or fan on to drown out the fireworks noise.

Make sure pets have current ID and/or a microchip. A microchip implanted just under the animal’s skin will ensure it can be identified.

If you know your pet will have severe anxiety from fireworks, consider talking to your veterinarian about a mild tranquilizer.

If your pet becomes lost, contact local animal services, SPCA or Humane Society.