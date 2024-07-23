San Francisco Marathon organizers prepare for 31K runners

The 47-year-old event that brings thousands of runners through some of San Francisco's most prominent landmarks is expected to attract about 31,000 participants this weekend.

Course maps for the various races show routes that will take athletes to places like the Golden Gate Bridge, Golden Gate Park, Fisherman's Wharf, Coit Tower, the Presidio and Oracle Park.

"There's nothing quite like the running community -- it's a family of passionate, dedicated individuals who inspire and uplift one another," said Lauri Abrahamsen, operations manager of Jumping Fences Inc., the event management company that runs the San Francisco Marathon and the Berkeley Half Marathon.

Starting on Friday, runners can visit with event sponsors and local businesses as part of the SF Marathon Expo, held at the Festival Pavilion on the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture campus on Marina Boulevard.

Then two days of races will follow. Distances include 1k (0.62 mile), 5k (3.1 miles), 10k (6.2 miles), half marathon (13.1 miles), full marathon (26.2 miles) and the ultramarathon, which is a double marathon totaling 52.4 miles and takes place over two days. According to event organizers, the courses are designed to showcase the city's diverse neighborhoods, stunning coastal views and vibrant urban landscapes.

Since its start in 1977 with about 1,000 runners, the San Francisco Marathon has become one of the nation's largest marathon events. Touted as a race for runners by runners, it was started by members of a running group called Pamakids Runners Club. By 1989, organizers worked with city leaders to reroute the marathon course to incorporate the city's famous landmark, the Golden Gate Bridge -- shutting it down for racers to cross.

"Seeing runners cross the finish line, overcoming personal challenges, and achieving their goals, is truly rewarding," Abrahamsen said. "The San Francisco Marathon is more than just a race; it celebrates resilience, camaraderie, and the beautiful city we call home."