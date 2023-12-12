Michelin Guide adds 3 San Francisco restaurants to its 2023 list

Three San Francisco restaurants were added to the 2023 Michelin Guide California and the list will take you to flavorful spots across the city.

Mediterranean restaurant Dalida, on Montgomery Street, made the list.

Photo: Maren Caruso / Dalida

It’s known for its Eastern Mediterranean flavors inspired by, “the palace and the countryside, the business and cultural capital. It's a little Turkish, a little Greek, Armenian, Jewish, Arabic and Persian,” the restaurant’s website reads.

The co-executive chefs are married couple Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz who have studied in places like Mexico City and New York where they met at the Culinary Institute of America.

The menu is pretty broad and includes oysters, caviar, pastas, lamb, steak and plenty of desserts.

According to the Michelin Guide, starting with the “breaking bread” is absolutely necessary.

Anomaly SF also made the cut. The contemporary restaurant started off as a pop-up but is now located on Sutter Street in the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Andrea Bartley/Anomaly Sunchoke Royale & Caviar Photo: Andrea Bartley/Anomaly

The menu is made up of 11 courses and it’s Chef Mike Lanham’s “love letter to the craft of cooking, turning seasonal ingredients into a wild ride of textures and flavors,” according to its website.

The restaurant also offers a pretty big drink menu that includes wine, sakes, ciders and non-alcoholic options, too.

The third and last restaurant added to the 2023 list is Indian restaurant Copra on Fillmore Street.

Chad Santo Tomas/Copra

This restaurant offers dishes that are on the bigger side, perfect to share with friends or family. But Chef Srijith Gopinathan encourages you to try different items so everyone gets to try a little bit of everything.

The chef’s menu is described as a “love letter to the cuisine of his home state of Kerala, on the southwestern coast of India,” according to the Michelin Guide. “A ‘palette’ of assorted brightly flavored chutneys with poppadum, to a seriously aromatic fried chicken dish inspired by a favorite street food.”