San Francisco Mission Street vendors to march against temporary ban

By Kris Sanchez

Sidewalk vendors in San Francisco's Mission District plan to march on Friday as they push back against a temporary ban.

The small business owners say the temporary ban on street vendors in the neighborhood is crippling them.

Vendors operating under the law are getting caught in the fight between the city and people who are selling food without permits, stolen goods and sometimes threatening the public works employees who are in charge of enforcing the rules.

Although the city rented space for some of them to operate during the 90-day ban, one man said he’s making 200 sales a week instead of 200 sales a day.

