San Francisco Police Say They’ll Respond to Fewer Homeless Calls

Fewer San Francisco police may be responding to calls about the homeless following the passing of a resolution Wednesday evening by the city's police commission.

Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that urges San Francisco city officials to form a working group to come up with an alternative to a police response, which is "not working," Kelley Cutler, human rights organizer with the Coalition on Homelessness, said.

"So this (resolution) is moving in the right direction and away from the status quo," Cutler said.

Joe Wilson agreed. Wilson is the executive director of Hospitality House, advocates for building community strength to foster self-sufficiency.

Wilson said they are "thrilled" that the commission is "calling on City leaders to develop an alternative response" to police. He said researchers and community leaders have pointed out that a police response

Police Chief Bill Scott was present at the meeting.