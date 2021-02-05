bank robbery

San Francisco Police Seek Man Who Robbed Bank Claiming to Have Bomb

By Bay City News

sfpd-generic-san-francisco-police
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Police are seeking a man who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon in downtown San Francisco and claimed to have a bomb.

According to police, just before 4 p.m. a man entered a bank in the 500 block of Golden Gate Avenue and passed a bank teller a note.

The note said he was demanding money and was carrying a bomb. The teller complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Local

coronavirus 47 mins ago

Nearly Half of Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputies and Staff Decline Vaccine: Report

crime 1 hour ago

Daly City Police Recover $30K in Shoplifted Items From Drug Stores, Suspect Arrested

The suspect then fled on a red BMX bicycle.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect, described as a man in his 20s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call SFPD's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bank robberySan FranciscocrimeSFPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us