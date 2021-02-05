San Francisco Police Seek Man Who Robbed Bank Claiming to Have Bomb

Police are seeking a man who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon in downtown San Francisco and claimed to have a bomb.

According to police, just before 4 p.m. a man entered a bank in the 500 block of Golden Gate Avenue and passed a bank teller a note.

The note said he was demanding money and was carrying a bomb. The teller complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The suspect then fled on a red BMX bicycle.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect, described as a man in his 20s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call SFPD's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.