San Francisco Protesters Call for President Trump's Removal

President Donald Trump will be out of office in less than two weeks, but not soon enough for protesters in San Francisco, who aren't convinced there will be a peaceful transfer of power.

Refuse Fascism held a rally outside City Hall Thursday night, saying they want President Trump removed from office, having concerns about his supporters in Washington and his lasting impact.

“Yes Trump is going out but what is he going to do afterward?” said Alex Inn from Refuse Facism. “He had 100 plus members of the house still saying he was the president.”

Rally in SF calling for President Trump to be removed now after mob takeover of Congress. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/DGDz1yBA1c — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) January 8, 2021

As a growing number of lawmakers say it's time for the president to be removed from

Office or impeached again, political moves are too late, Inn said.

“I'm really disappointed because we let him go too long doing this stuff and now because it affects them they got scared yesterday they felt what we feel all the time,” she said.

Inn is outraged by the lack of police response to Trump supporters compared to the aggressive tactics used on peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters and she's not alone.

Activists say even after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, they have no plans to quiet down.

Trump/Pence out now rally on the move. Marching to 10th and Market. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/RecSi5Yy3p — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) January 8, 2021

“We have too much work to do and too much to turn around from four years of hell we had,” said Inn.

Refuse Fascism is organizing additional rallies across the county Saturday, including another at City Hall in San Francisco.