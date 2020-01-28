San Francisco Public Works Director Arrested on Suspicion of Public Corruption

San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru has been arrested on suspicion of public corruption, authorities confirmed.

The San Francisco Sheriff confirmed Nuru was arrested and is no longer in their custody.

Sources confirmed to NBC Bay Area that Nuru was arrested Monday under allegations that he took bribes associated with airport concession contracts.

Nuru has served as director of San Francisco Public Works since 2011 and manages the operations, engineering, architecture and administration divisions of the city's public works.

