San Francisco Braces for Heavy Downpours

Many people across the Bay Area are preparing for another significant round of rain Monday.

For some people that means worries about possible flooding, and for one specific flood-prone San Francisco neighborhood, the storm is giving them a chance to test new improvements meant to keep the water out.

Residents at the intersection of Wawona Street and 15th Avenue are used to the rain preparations.

"I feel like the sandbags are always here, at this corner" said resident Annie Jones.

Through the years, this intersection has been prone to major flooding.

During heavy downpours, water rushes down the hill from West Portal and overwhelms the storm drains.

Residents closest to the intersection have made it a habit to begin sandbagging their walkways and doors at the start of every rainy season.

However, for the last few months, construction crews have been ripping up portions of Wawona Street and installing newer, larger storm drain chutes.

According to one of the San Francisco Department of Water site inspectors, 12 large storm drains are being installed over the next year or so.

The hope is these larger drains will channel away the rain faster, and keep the intersection from flooding.

"I would be happy to have the street finished, repaved, sidewalk repaired and no flooding," said resident Dorothy Manning.

The San Francisco Department of Public Works has already opened its seasonal sand bag station at the department's main yard or Marin Street.

San Francisco residents or merchants can go by the yard and take up to 10 sand bags for free.

For most residents, flooding isn't the concern. In fact, there is hope for more rain to come.

Across the Bay Area, reservoirs are waiting to be filled.

At the San Leandro and San Pablo reservoirs, the banks where water has receded are still pretty visible. At Berryessa, the receded water is even more noticeable.

According to the state's drought monitor site, the reservoir is only at 50% capacity and our hills are still pretty dry.

More rain across the entire Bay Area is welcomed.