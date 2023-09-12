Work continues on San Francisco sinkhole following water main break

Public work crews continue to work to repair a giant sinkhole that opened in San Francisco on Monday.

The sinkhole at Green and Fillmore streets came after a 16-inch water main break was reported nearby late Sunday night.

On Tuesday, two smaller holes appeared one block down the street, at Fillmore and Union streets, according to Michelle Ung of Union Street Coffee Roastery. One is on the sidewalk next to her shop, and one is in the middle of the street.

Ung said the coffee shop's water was never cut off, but some nearby residents still have no water. Traffic is blocked on Fillmore Street from Union to Vallejo streets, so business is slow, and their only customers are walk-ins.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who represents the neighborhood, posted Tuesday morning on social media that crews are still on the scene and residents should contact her office if they have been impacted and need assistance.