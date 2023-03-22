SF Supes Approve $25 Million in Supplemental Funding for Police Overtime

San Francisco supervisors have approved $25 million in supplemental funding for police overtime, a move that comes as the city faces growing public safety concerns and a massive staffing shortage.

"The primary reason for the overtime is city-wide deployment in every neighborhood in San Francisco to have enough police officers in police cars to answer the 911 calls and to witness criminal activity and to prevent crime," Assistant police Chief David Lazar said.

Not everyone was convinced the department needed the money, including Supervisor Dean Preston.

"I think there are actual discussions and debates to be had around the role of policing, how much policing people want," he said. "But there's no question that the path we're on now is reckless spending, no real oversight."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Preston has called for an audit.

NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has more in the video report above.