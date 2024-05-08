State puts pressure on San Francisco Unified School District to fix budget crisis

A plan of action is now set for San Francisco Unified as California’s Department of Education takes over control of the school district’s spending.

The Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team, which audited the district and created interim reports, presented its findings to the school board Tuesday night.

They downgraded the district from qualified certification to negative certification for one interim report.

The district has also been assigned fiscal advisors with veto powers on its spending.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The district said it has eliminated a significant number of open positions.

It is now in the process of identifying which schools will be closed in hopes of saving money.

The district will need a hiring freeze in addition to closing its schools.

A corrective plan will be in place by the end of next month. The district will then hold a number of meetings with district families and their school communities to make the decisions on school closures. The vote on that could happen in December.