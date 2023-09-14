It could take up to 6 weeks for SF to fully recover from water main break, sinkhole

It may take up to six weeks to fully recover from a water main break in San Francisco on Monday that caused a giant sinkhole and other structural problems at Green and Fillmore streets, the city said Wednesday.

A 16-inch, cast iron water main that was more than 70 years old ruptured, sending water and debris into the street. According to the city, the flow of pressurized water dislodged sand and soil beneath the intersection, causing the pavement to buckle and then gape open with a massive sinkhole.

As of Wednesday, crews have repaired the broken water main and filled and stabilized the sinkhole, but the city has determined that water, sewer, and gas pipelines as well as sewer laterals on Fillmore between Union and Green streets will need to be replaced before the street can be fully restored. The area will remain closed to thru traffic for now.

Debris are still being removed from surrounding streets, but a majority of streets in the area remain open, the city said.

Though all the work could take about six weeks to complete, the city said it will provide a more specific timeline when one is available.